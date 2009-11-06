Coincidence? Both Big Insider Trading Busts Came On Days Of Big Hedge Fund Conferences

Did anyone else notice that that today’s big insider trading arrests, and the original ones from a couple of weeks ago, came on the same day as a major hedge fund conference going on in Greenwich.



Both times, the arrests were made on a day when CNBC happened to be hanging out with a bunch of hedgies, where they could find out how freaked out whey were.

Here’s CNBC’s Mary Thompson at today’s event, where John Thain spoke about reforming Wall Street. But we’re sure that wasn’t what the big talk of the day was.



