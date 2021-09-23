Coinbase wants to strengthen its legal and compliance team as it steps up collaboration with crypto regulators

Coinbase is looking to make new hires, including a dozen new roles for its legal and compliance team.

The new listings highlight Coinbase’s intent to collaborate with regulators after its recent spat with the SEC.

The crypto exchange is preparing to pitch a new regulatory framework to federal agencies due next month.

Coinbase wants to grow its legal and compliance team, and add several communication roles as the crypto exchange prepares to propose a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies in the US.

The largest publicly-listed crypto exchange’s website shows more than 350 job openings, including a role based out of Washington, DC for someone with “excellent political judgment” and who has experience in managing high-profile political and media crises.

These represent Coinbase’s intent to get US regulators on board with its ambitions after the Securities and Exchange Commission threatened to sue the company over its interest-bearing lending product. Plans to launch the product were abandoned last week.

CEO Brian Armstrong lashed out at the regulator by calling its behavior “sketchy” for not providing clear enough reasons for its threat. But the exchange now seems to be in collaboration mode, wanting to advise on how the US can create “sensible regulation.”

Among the 24 openings for legal and compliance, Coinbase is looking to hire a “head of APAC compliance” in Singapore, a “head of international compliance” in London, and “global anti-bribery and corruption managers” in the UK and US.

Other roles for general counsel mention responsibilities related to strategic direction on digital currency, blockchain technology, and legal and regulatory issues. All new roles related to security engineering are based out of the US and Canada.

Coinbase’s new openings also highlight its intentions to fund new investments and acquisitions as the company recently raised $US2 ($AU3) billion via the bond market.

Listed benefits for some roles include free snacks and lunch, and a monthly gym allowance.

Coinbase already added more than 450 new employees in the second quarter this year, taking its total full-time staff headcount to 2,176, according to its latest letter to shareholders.

