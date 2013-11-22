See How This 'Smart' Credit Card Will Replace Almost Every Card In Your Wallet

YouTube Imagine all of your cards in one.

There’s a new startup that’s looking to completely reorganize your wallet.

It’s called Coin. We first got wind of it last week when the company made a big splash in the tech press with the unveiling of its $US100 “smart” credit card.

We talk about a lot of companies that claim to be changing the way we handle payments. Coin is different — they’re just making the current system better by reducing the number of cards we need to have with us at any given time.

