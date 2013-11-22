See How This 'Smart' Credit Card Will Replace Almost Every Card In Your Wallet

YouTubeImagine all of your cards in one.
There’s a new startup that’s looking to completely reorganize your wallet.
It’s called Coin. We first got wind of it last week when the company made a big splash in the tech press with the unveiling of its $US100 “smart” credit card.
We talk about a lot of companies that claim to be changing the way we handle payments. Coin is different — they’re just making the current system better by reducing the number of cards we need to have with us at any given time.
At first glance, the Coin doesn't look all that special. It costs $US100 and looks like a sleek, simplified credit card.
To add cards to the Coin, you install the Coin app and swipe your cards using the included card reader.
There's a button and small screen on the Coin. When you tap it, it cycles through your cards to let you decide which you'll pay with.
Amazingly, the Coin has a built-in, low-power Bluetooth LE chip which allows it to stay connected to your phone at all times. If it loses that connection because you accidentally leave it somewhere...
... the app will notice and send you a notification telling you to check that you have your card. No more calling the bank because you left your card at the bar!
