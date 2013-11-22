See How This 'Smart' Credit Card Will Replace Almost Every Card In Your Wallet

Kyle Russell
Coin smart cardYouTubeImagine all of your cards in one.

There’s a new startup that’s looking to completely reorganize your wallet.

It’s called Coin. We first got wind of it last week when the company made a big splash in the tech press with the unveiling of its $US100 “smart” credit card.

We talk about a lot of companies that claim to be changing the way we handle payments. Coin is different — they’re just making the current system better by reducing the number of cards we need to have with us at any given time.

At first glance, the Coin doesn't look all that special. It costs $US100 and looks like a sleek, simplified credit card.

It can be swiped at any register, just like your debit or credit cards.

But amazingly, it actually takes the place off all of those cards in your wallet.

To add cards to the Coin, you install the Coin app and swipe your cards using the included card reader.

You then take a picture of it so you can easily remember which card is which by checking the app.

There's a button and small screen on the Coin. When you tap it, it cycles through your cards to let you decide which you'll pay with.

No more shuffling through your wallet: with a tap, you go from your debit card...

... to the credit card you use to expense business dinners for work.

Amazingly, the Coin has a built-in, low-power Bluetooth LE chip which allows it to stay connected to your phone at all times. If it loses that connection because you accidentally leave it somewhere...

... the app will notice and send you a notification telling you to check that you have your card. No more calling the bank because you left your card at the bar!

