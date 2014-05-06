Here's What The Miracle Coin Smart Card Looks Like In Action

Coin, the buzzy payments startup that promises to make your credit card smart, just showed off how it works at TechCrunch Disrupt.

For $US100, you get a Coin card, which you can load all your other credit and debit cards onto.

When Coin first hit the mainstream, critics were quick to question the security of the app, as well as the likelihood that merchants would adopt the card.

People also worried that it seemed too hard to press the button to toggle between cards.

But based on what we saw at Disrupt, it seems like the Coin card is pretty easy and straight-forward to use.

Here’s the Coin card in action.

