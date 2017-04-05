Cohesity, the four-year old startup from Nutanix's cofounder, has now raised $160 million

Cohesity Cohesity founder Mohit Aron

Storage startup Cohesity has raised a $US90 million series C round, bringing the total funding for the not quite four-year-old company to $US160 million.

Cohesity was founded by Mohit Aron in June, 2013. Aron was an early Google employee who is best known as one of the cofounders of Nutanix, another storage company that raised gobs of money as a startup. Nutanix helped create a brand-new data center market known as “hyperconverged.”

Aron remains one of Nutanix’s largest shareholders even though he had taken the unusual step of leaving that company back in 2013, just as it was starting to really wreak havoc on the data center market, and three years prior to its IPO last year.

He left because he wanted to develop the tech that would become Cohesity, but his cofounder (the CEO of Nutanix) wasn’t enthusiastic about building it, Aron recently told Business Insider.

Coheisty does for a company’s backup storage what Nutanix does for their main storage — it makes it easier and cheaper to grow and manage.

In the past couple of years since Cohesity’s product has been shipping, the company has been growing like gangbusters. So much so that last December, Aron treated the whole company and their families to an all-expense-paid vacation to Hawaii as a thank-you for exceeding the company’s sales and growth targets.

Clearly, investors liked what they saw. This new $US90 million round was co-led by GV (formerly Google Ventures) and Sequoia Capital. Cisco Investments and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) also bought in for a stake, joining previous investors Accel, Battery Ventures and Qualcomm Ventures among others.

