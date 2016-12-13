This startup is growing so fast, the CEO just took the entire company and their families to Hawaii

Cohesity Cohesity CEO Mohit Aron (in blue tie-dye), and some engineering employees plus a family member on a celebratory trip in Hawaii

Cohesity is a storage startup that emerged from stealth just a year ago, founded by Mohit Aron, the cofounder and former CTO of Nutanix.

Cohesity is growing so fast, Aron just sent the entire company and their families on a thank-you trip to Maui, Hawaii.

The company has about 110 employees — so big that they had to break the thank-you holiday vacation trip into two parts. The 50-ish engineering employees plus their families are on the island now. Aron is with them, and sent us a few pictures.

The sales and marketing teams, consisting of about 60 employees plus families, are taking a separate trip in February.

Cohesity is trying to craft a new storage market called “hyperconverged secondary storage.”

At his former company, Nutanix helped pioneer the original “hyperconverged” market. That’s a device that stores data but also includes some computer power and networking and management software (known as virtualization). It allows companies to string devices together to grow their infrastructures really large, really fast, and more affordably than if they were using traditional storage.

Cohesity More Cohesity engineers in Hawaii

Cohesity does a similar thing for all the massive amounts of data a company needs to keep that’s less important. It’s focused on backups/archives, file-shares, data for test/dev environments (the computers developers use to write and test apps), data for analytics apps, and so on.

Founded in 2013, the company has been selling its product for about a year. It has grown revenues by over 100% quarter over quarter for the past two quarters. In the third quarter, revenue jumped more than 150% from the previous quarter. It also doubled the total number of customers it has.

And that’s what brought about the thank-you trip to Maui, the company tells us.

Cohestiy has raised $70 million over two rounds of venture investment.

And Aron did well for himself when Nutanix finally went public in September, as he owned more than 8% of the company.

All in all, it’s been a good year for him.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.