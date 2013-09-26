Steve Cohen Got A 'Super Duper Weenie' Hot Dog Truck To Serve Free Food To Boost Morale At SAC Capital

This is by far the best line in the Wall Street Journal’s

latest article on Steve Cohen’s SAC Capital Advisors…

In an effort to boost morale, Mr. Cohen arranged in July for a local “Super Duper Weenie” hot-dog truck to swing by SAC’s office and dispense free food.

SAC was indicted by a federal grand jury on criminal insider trading charges in late July.

The fund has been hit with a slew of redemptions this year. Some traders have even jumped ship for rival funds.

According to the Journal, SAC Capital and federal prosecutors are expected to reach a settlement soon. The Journal reports that it could be in the $US1.5 to $US2 billion range.

[via Dealbreaker]

