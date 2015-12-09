This talking dinosaur for kids was named one of the best inventions of the year

A talking dinosaur that acts like Apple’s Siri is getting hype.

CogniToys launched on Kickstarter earlier this year and earned $275,000 in pledges to help bring the project to life.

It was later named one of Time’s 25 best inventions of 2015.

The toy is a talking dinosaur — but it doesn’t just give programmed responses.

It connects to the internet via WiFi and gives an intelligent response based on the child’s questions.

For example, a kid can ask it “how far away is the moon?” and it will respond in a voice similar to the cookie monster: “The moon is about 250,000 miles from Earth.”

Kids can tell it what its name will be, as well as make demands such as “count to 10.” The toy tells jokes, answers questions, and tells stories.

Overtime, the talking dinosaur becomes personalised to the child that’s playing with it. It will develop a personality of its own and will evolve based on the child’s interaction with the toy, according to CogniToys’ website

.

It’s educational play, meant for children ages five to nine — give or take a few years depending on the child’s learning capabilities.

The toy also has a parent panel in order for parents to view engagement activity and provide certain play restrictions. Parents can set a bedtime or can monitor what topics the child discusses.

So why a dinosaur?

“We went to toy stores to see what was on shelves, and what children were picking up,” CogniToys CEO told Business Insider. “It’s also gender neutral.”

The company is also trying to develop technology so the robot can answer questions differently based on age. For example, a five-year-old asks how far away the moon is and it will answer with “too far to walk.” If a nine-year-old asks the same question, the dinosaur will give the exact distance.

“We’re currently trying to determine what areas of comprehension is different for a five-year-old versus an eight-year-old so that we can apply it to response of the toy,” Coolidge said.

The talking dinosaur is only available for pre-order and is almost sold out. The company is focusing on improving this product and gathering feedback before taking more orders.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.