14 cognitive biases that screw up your success in life

Wikimedia Commons Don’t let your biases prevent you from achieving your goals.

When it comes to your personal and professional achievement, you can be your own worst enemy.

You perform poorly on tests because you think you will; you put off work assignments until the night before they’re due; you’re overconfident in the accuracy of your predictions about the economy.

These are but a few examples of the cognitive biases that affect the way you behave and see the world. We’ve rounded up 14 of them, to help you figure out how you could be sabotaging your own success.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.