20 cognitive biases that screw up your decisions

You make thousands of decisions every day — from what to eat for breakfast to which job offer to take.

And you might think you approach all those decisions rationally.

Yet research suggests there are a huge number of cognitive stumbling blocks that can affect our behaviour, preventing us from acting in our own best interests.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the most commonly cited biases that screw up our decision-making.

