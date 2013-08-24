57 Cognitive Biases That Screw Up How We Think

People aren’t as rational as we would like to think.
From attentional bias — where someone focuses on only one or two of several possible outcomes — to zero-risk bias — where we place too much value on reducing a small risk to zero — the sheer number of cognitive biases that affect us every day is staggering.
Understanding these biases is key to suppressing them — and needless to say, it is good to try to be rational in most cases. How else can you have any sort of control over investments, purchases, and all other decisions that you make in your life?
To convey the breadth of cognitive biases, we’ve picked out 57 of the most notable ones from a much longer list on Wikipedia. [Aimee Groth contributed to an earlier version of this article.]
When you reject evidence that contradicts your point of view or statement, even if you know it's true.
The probability of one person adopting a belief increases based on the number of people who hold that belief. This is a powerful form of groupthink.
A bias where people make faulty conclusions based on what they already believe or know. For instance, one might conclude that all tiger sharks are sharks, and all sharks are animals, and therefore all animals are tiger sharks.
This is the tendency to see streaks or clusters in random events. A gambler after watching a red come up multiple times in a row on a roulette table may erroneously conclude that red is hot. In a related bias, known as cognitive bias, the gambler may conclude that black is particularly likely to come up since it hasn't come in a while. In fact, the results are always random.
A tendency people have to believe certain information that confirms what they think or believe in.
Where people believe prior evidence more than new evidence or information that emerged. People were slow to accept the fact that the earth was round because they tended to believe earlier information that it was flat.
When people who are smarter or more well informed can not understand the common man. For instance, in the TV show 'The Big Bang Theory' it's difficult for scientist Sheldon Cooper to understand his waitress neighbour Penny.
A phenomenon in marketing where consumers have a specific change in preference between two choices after being presented with a third choice.
People are less likely to spend large bills than their equivalent value in small bills or coins.
Where people succeed because they think they should.
People tend to flock together, especially in difficult or uncertain times.
The tendency to see past events as predictable. 'I knew all along Philip Phillips would win American Idol.' Sure you did...
The tendency for people to want an immediate payoff rather than a larger gain later on. Most people would rather take $US5 now than $US7 in a week.
We view people in our group differently than we would someone in another group.
Investing more money or resources into something based on prior investment, even if you know it's a bad one. 'I already have 500 shares of Lehman Brothers, let's buy more even though the stock is tanking.'
With less knowledge, people can often make more accurate predictions.
Our expectations unconsciously influence how we perceive an outcome. Researchers, for example, looking for a certain result in an experiment, may inadvertently manipulate or interpret the results to reveal their expectations. That's why the 'double-blind' experimental design was created for the field of scientific research.
The decision to ignore dangerous or negative information by 'burying' one's head in the sand, like an ostrich.
We are too confident about our abilities, and this causes us to take greater risks in our daily lives.
When we believe the world is a better place than it is, we aren't prepared for the danger and violence we may encounter. The inability to accept the full breadth of human nature leaves us vulnerable.
This is the opposite of the overoptimism bias. Pessimists over-weigh negative consequences with their own and others' actions.
A self-fulfilling prophecy, where belief in something causes it to be effective. This is a basic principle of stock market cycles.
Making ourselves believe that a purchase was worth the value after the fact.
When a proponent of an innovation tends to overvalue its usefulness and undervalue its limitations.
The tendency to weight the latest information more heavily than older data.
Overestimating one's ability to show restraint in the face of temptation.
Everyone shares their successes more than their failures. This leads to a false perception of reality and inability to accurately assess situations.
Expecting a group or person to have certain qualities without having real information about the individual. This explains the snap judgments Malcolm Gladwell refers to in 'Blink.'
An error that comes from focusing only on surviving examples, causing us to misjudge a situation. For instance, we might think that being an entrepreneur is easy because we haven't heard of all of the entrepreneurs that have failed.
It can also cause us to assume that survivors are inordinately better than failures, without regard for the importance of luck.
The preference to reduce a small risk to zero versus achieving a greater reduction in a greater risk.
This plays to our desire to have complete control over a single, more minor outcome, over the desire for more -- but not complete -- control over a greater, more unpredictable outcome.
