The cofounder of TikTok influencer group Sway LA's management company says he thinks he has COVID-19

BG027/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images TalentX cofounders Jason Wilhelm and Tal Fishman in Los Angeles on September 24, 2019.

Jason Wilhelm, the cofounder of the talent-management group TalentX Entertainment, tweeted today: “I think I have COVID.”

Wilhelm wrote on Twitter that he’d woken up with a sore throat and fever, and that he was weak and tired.

“I feel like I got hit by a truck…this sucks,” Wilhelm wrote to his 63,000 Twitter followers.

The tweet comes a day after several of the company’s top talent, some members of the TikTok influencer group Sway LA, had their power shut off by the city of Los Angeles for ignoring public health precautions during the pandemic.

Wilhelm, who currently lives in Las Vegas, told Business Insider today that he had recently visited Los Angeles for a week.

“I must have gotten it from the plane or a restaurant or the hotel I was staying in,” he said in a direct message on Twitter.

I think I have COVID…. — Jason Wilhelm (@General) August 20, 2020

Wilhelm cofounded TalentX last year along with fellow YouTuber Tal Fishman. The company brought on Fullscreen’s former director of creator partnerships, Warren Lentz, who serves as its chief executive officer. Michael Gruen serves as its vice president of talent, and TikTok star Josh Richards is a partner. The company has expanded into music and gaming in recent months, building partnerships with Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Warner Records, and the esports company ReKTGlobal.

TalentX has recruited dozens of TikTok stars to its roster this year. Several of the company’s top creators post content as part of the TikTok collective Sway LA. The group has come under scrutiny in recent weeks for throwing parties and ignoring social-distancing measures put forth by California and the city of Los Angeles to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Yesterday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti authorised the city to shut off power at the rental home where Sway LA members Bryce Hall, Noah Beck, and Blake Grey live and create content.

The shutoff was put into action after Hall hosted a massive 21st birthday party in a different rental in Encino, where videos show dozens of maskless guests and influencers being entertained by male and female strippers. Wilhelm told Business Insider he did not attend the gathering.

Today I authorized the City to disconnect utility service at a house in the Hollywood Hills to stop the large parties held there in flagrant violation of our public health orders. Parties like these can quickly and easily spread the virus and put our communities at risk. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) August 19, 2020

The mayor’s statement says: “Despite several warnings, this house has turned into a nightclub in the hills, hosting large gatherings in flagrant violation of our public health orders. The City has now disconnected utilities at this home to stop these parties that endanger our community.”

