Caterina Fake Likely Leaving Hunch

Hunch cofounder Caterina Fake is leaving the company

Hunch cofounder Caterina Fake has signed an agreement to leave the company before the end of the year, we’ve learned from sources.Technically, Fake will remain involved with the company as an “advisor.” But that’ll mostly be PR. Though she may sometimes rep the company in the media, her day-to-day work with the company will end.



Ironically, Fake herself best described the reason she’s leaving the company in a post she wrote last week explaining why she isn’t leaving the company.

Hunch has pivoted. We’ve gone from being a consumer destination site based on user-created topics, to a taste-graph driven platform for partner sites.

The things I’m good at are building communities, participatory media, places where people contribute things of their own making.

The second major reason Fake is leaving the company is that her personal relationship with Hunch cofounder Chris Dixon reached a breaking point earlier this year. We understand the relationship has since grown cordial, but irreparable.

Reached, Hunch declined to comment on this story.

Update: On Quora, someone asked “Did Caterina Fake quit Hunch and if so why?”

She answered:

Technically I am still a full time employee at Hunch but am changing roles due to the pivot the company has taken. The press is pushing me to make a decision about what role that would be long before I’m ready to announce anything. Chris and I have talked about various options: I can stay at the company, stay on as an advisor, and I’m trying to figure out the capacity in which I can do the most good for Hunch.

I do not plan to abandon Hunch as they are my friends and colleagues and I want Hunch to succeed. Yes, staying on as an advisor is the most likely scenario.

