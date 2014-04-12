Check Out This Insane Coffee-Table-Sized Android Tablet That's Bigger Than A Sofa

In case you need another screen in your living room, Ideum is now selling an Android-powered coffee table that lets you play games on a 46-inch touchscreen. The Platform Multitouch Coffee Table starts at $US6,950 and has just started to ship.

The coffee table comes with either the Windows 7, Windows 8 or Android 4.4 KitKat operating system pre-installed, letting you access all Windows and Android apps.

The coffee table comes with either a 32-inch and 46-inch surface. Both models are made to withstand the average living room spills. Ideum is known for providing large-scale multitouch devices for museums and corporations, but that doesn’t mean you can’t bring one of these coffee tables home. And if you’re not ready for the almost seven grand investment, you can also rent one in the U.S. and Canada.

Imagine watching TV, while tweeting on your phone, checking email on your iPad, shopping on your laptop, and playing Minecraft on your coffee table. All at the same time.

And who cares if the table may even be bigger than your sofa.

Watch the promo video here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

