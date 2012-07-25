Here's The Difference Between Coffee And Soda Drinkers

The latest results from Gallup’s annual Consumption Habits poll are in.



In a nutshell: old white people drink coffee and young nonwhites drink soda.

Photo: Gallup

Also important: daily coffee consumption is slipping. Americans currently average 1.6 cups per day compared to 1.8 cups in 1999. Meaning white adults are .2 cups behind! This is suprising, given all the recent studies touting coffee’s health benefits and the uptick in fancy coffee houses over the last decade.

Photo: Gallup

