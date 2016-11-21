This printer can do something incredible with a cup of coffee

An assistant professor at Rochester Institute of Technology named Ted Kinsman has invented a machine which converts tiny, low-res images into large portraits using any liquid you choose. While he’s tried it with various coloured inks, wine and even beer, coffee has become his medium of choice. And it’s absolutely mesmerising to watch. Here’s a closer look at the Coffee Drop Printer and how it works.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.