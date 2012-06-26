The Price Of One Major Energy Commodity Is Doing Worse Than Oil Or Natural Gas

Coffee.*



It’s the world’s go-to source of caffeine. And prices are down 31.6 per cent since the beginning of the year.

Only a handful of commodities have actually seen price rise since the beginning of the year.

“Lower commodity prices could feed positively into the economy reducing input costs for producers and prices for consumers,” writes John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist.

In his latest strategy note, Stoltzfus includes this chart breaking down the year-to-date performance of the component of the CRB index.

Photo: Oppenheimer & Co.

*We recognise that coffee is not technically an energy commodity.



