Here's the surprising reason your flight might be delayed

Flickr/jeremyfoo How could you fail me, coffee?

You might want to think twice about ordering coffee on your next flight.

According to the New York Times, while the weather and plane traffic can cause delays, another pesky problem is broken coffee makers, and they aren’t exactly a quick fix.

Robert Isom, the chief of operations for American Airlines, wouldn’t tell the Times how many planes were grounded because of a dysfunctional coffee pot, but in a podcast for the company, he said there are an “inordinate amount of coffee maker problems,” and added, “if we can’t find a fix, we ought to just replace all the coffee makers.”

The machines used on planes can range in cost from $7,000 to $20,000, and when they malfunction, a simple solution isn’t to just unplug it. The crew has to come in and check the electrical circuitry to make sure there isn’t a fire hazard. The Federal Aviatian Administration even requires certain safety features on all of the coffee makers onboard.

“You can’t just put Mr. Coffee in an airline,” Jeff Lowe, president of aeroplane repair station Aviation Fabricators, told the Times. “You have to do all kinds of engineering and analysis and provide test results to the F.A.A. to get approval.”

So even though a broken coffee maker might seem like a mundane problem, it’s for your safety that you might have to wait a bit.

