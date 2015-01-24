7 Of The Best Coffee Makers Around

Not all coffee makers are created equally.

Some are designed to give you the most scientifically “correct” coffee experience, while others are just your basic average deal.

We’ve put together a list of seven great contraptions for all kinds of coffee drinkers.

Check them out below.

If You Want The Most Scientifically “Correct” Coffee Brewer

Chemex 8-Cup Classic Series Glass Coffeemaker $US82.99

Peter J. Schlumbohm who held a Ph. D in chemistry designed the most “chemically correct” coffeemaker. It’s an hourglass shaped flask made entirely out of glass.

Rating: 4.5 Stars

A Coffee Maker That Doesn’t Use Electricity

Toddy Cold Brew Coffee Maker $US37.95

The Toddy Cold Brew System makes coffee and tea — hot or cold — without any electricity. And, it makes your coffee with 67% less acid that coffee made with hot brew methods. Score.

Rating: 4.5 Stars

A French Press So That You Don’t Lose Any Flavour

Bruntomor 8-cup French Press

$US59.99 $US27.95 | 53% OFF

French presses are extremely simple to use and brews coffee that retains the taste. Additionally, they’re not bulky, so it will be easier to store it in your kitchen.

Plus, you can also use french presses to make tea.

Rating: 4 stars

A Great Coffee Maker So That You Can Grind Your Own Beans

Black & Decker Mill and Brew Coffeemaker

$US99.99 $US80.10 | 20% OFF

Black & Decker is known for power tools — so some might be surprised to see this on the list. You can both grind coffee beans and use instant coffee (if you so wish to do so.) And, you can customise your flavour with the brew strength selector.

Rating: 4.5 Stars

A Keurig If You Only Need To Make One Cup At A Time

Keurig K60/K65 Special Edition & Signature Brewers

$US199.99

Not everyone needs a huge coffee machine that makes 12 cups. This Keurig is a great option for someone who only needs to make one cup at a time. There are three brew-size options and you can adjust the coffee’s temperature to your liking.

Rating: 4.5 Stars

If You Want Something That Makes Both Coffee And Espresso

KRUPS XP1600

$US165.00 $US111.99 | 32% OFF

Some days you just prefer an espresso. This machine makes both coffee and espresso, and also has a steam nozzle to froth milk. The coffee maker can put up to 10 cups, and will keep the pot warm for 2 hours. The espresso maker can make up to 4 cups.

Rating: 3 Stars

If You Want A Coffee Maker That’s Incredibly Easy To Use

Hamilton Beach 46201 Digital Coffeemaker $US49.99 $US45.99 | 8% OFF

Not everyone needs a super fancy, high intensity coffee maker. This one’s a great basic option that gets the job done and is easy to clean. It makes up to 12 cups.

Rating: 4.5 Stars

