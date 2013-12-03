This Machine Cuts Out The Coffee Middleman By Roasting, Grinding, And Brewing Beans

Truly fresh coffee is hard to come by, since it takes the average bean six months from when its harvested to reach your cup.

The Bonaverde Coffee Changers company in Berlin is trying to change that and cut out the coffee middleman with a new machine that not only grinds and brews coffee beans, but roasts them as well.

The machine has a rotary system in a stainless-steal container that heats up and roasts the raw beans at the desired setting. After 3-4 minutes, the beans are cooled, and then ground and brewed with pre-heated water.

The entire process from roasting to brewing takes roughly 12-14 minutes, depending on your selected roast profile (there are six options available), and can brew between 2 and 12 cups.

The project has been in development for the past two years after founder Hans Stier had a vision to put farmers more in control of their beans. The company currently has relationships with farmers from Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Ethiopia, India and Brazil that sell their beans directly through Bonaverde, thereby cutting out the “roasting middleman” and giving the farmer more control over — and money for — his beans.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Now after testing four earlier prototypes, Bonaverde Coffee Changers has finally reached the final step of its two-year-long project. The team of German engineers currently has a Kickstarter campaign to create working machines for serial production with early-bird delivery expected in October of next year.

There are still 9 days left to go, and the all-in-one coffee machine has already earned $US459,740 dollars, well above their Kickstarter goal of $US135,000. Find out more about the coffee machine or order your own (with raw beans included) over at Kickstarter for $US300.

