We Couldn't Believe How Many Cool Coffee Machine Concept Designs Are Out There

Tell them that you’re drinking anything less than an elaborate pourover, and coffee snarks won’t even give you the time of day.

But for those who can’t be bothered to grind their own beans or make the special trip to the store to buy the hardware, a teen named Cameron Hughes has your solution.

It’s a device called Invergo, and it takes all the manual handiwork out of creating fancy coffee at home. He’s raising money on Kickstarter right now to help get it into production.

With little more than the push of a button, you’ve got great pourover coffee at home as easily as you would using that Keurig machine in the office.

If this sounds like something you’d want on your own kitchen counter, there are currently a limited number available for a $US50 or $US75 backing, but the standard price will be $US100.

It turns out that there’s actually no shortage of coffee machine design concepts on the Internet that employ incredible design and non-obvious and novel use of technology. One even requires you to use your fingerprint to start the brew.

