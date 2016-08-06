We tried coffee lemonade, the newest coffee trend

Bryan Ha sho, co-owner of New York City based Stand Coffee, believes that there’s more to good coffee than just espresso.

So he set out to create unique non-espresso drinks, and one of his creations is catching on: the Almond Palmer.

The drink — cold brew served over ice with lemon and vanilla simple syrup and almond milk — was inspired by kofyeh slimonem (a Russian drink containing coffee and lemon) and a coffee and orange juice combo that Hasho created in college, according to Eater.

Many NYC boutique coffee shops have their own variations on the coffee and lemon mix, but the trend is far from new. In Sweden, coffee shop Da Matteo has been offering a kind of coffee lemonade termed kaffelemonad for years.

We decided to give the unusual combo a try. Keep scrolling to see our verdict.

You're most likely to find Stand coffee at any of NYC's Smorgasburg locations, or at the Brooklyn Flea Market. Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER We visited their first permanent location, inside the Samsung experience building in Manhattan's trendy Meatpacking District. Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER Their menu included a few interesting choices, like the Espresso Tonic and Stormy Weather. We went for the $5 Almond Palmer. Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER It all started with some ice and a healthy pour of lemon and vanilla simple syrup. Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER Then came the cold brew coffee. Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER Almond milk added the finishing touch. Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER The drink was mixed... Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER ...and then poured back into the cup, ready to drink. Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER At first sip, the drink was refreshing and citrusy. But after a second or two, a strange and somewhat unappealing nutty aftertaste kicked in. Since coffee and lemons are both fairly acidic, the drink presents a lot of acidity to handle all at once. Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER Thanks to the almond milk, the drink requires frequent stirring, otherwise you'll end with lots of congealing. Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER Overall, the combination just wasn't for us. It's an acquired taste that we can see appealing to some (especially those who value the natural acidity of single-origin coffee beans), but it wasn't our cup of tea (or coffee). Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER Try it for yourself though!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.