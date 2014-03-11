Coffee Is Steaming

Coffee prices are up 3% this morning and 84% over the past three months, more than any other commodity.

The reason: a persistent drought in Brazil.

A snap Reuters poll of 20 analysts, traders, and producers Friday showed Brazil’s coffee crop will now shrink by 10%. The world is now likely to see its first coffee deficit in five years, according to The Age.

Here’s the chart:

