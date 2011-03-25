Here Are The Companies Making Bank Off Your Daily Coffee Addiction

Photo: Flickr/Thomas Abbs

The $2.9 billion ground coffee industry is experiencing an acceleration of sales growth right now. At the same time, commodity costs have risen to their highest levels in 14 years, driving prices way up.Kraft just yanked up its prices for the fourth time in a year and other coffee brands including J.M. Smuckers and Green Mountain are following suit.



Sales for coffee producing companies have risen more in the last three months total food sales in the last year.

Citi has looked into the coffee market, reviewed data from Food, Drug and Mass Merchant sales data and Wal-Mart, and have come to some interesting conclusions on who’s really winning in this new coffee price surge.

