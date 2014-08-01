For $US50,000, You Can Get A Cup Of Coffee With Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt

REUTERS/Rebecca Naden Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt

Former Google CEO and current executive chairman Eric Schmidt is auctioning off the opportunity to have a cup of coffee with him at the company’s New York City offices.

The current bidding is at $US9,000, but it has an estimated value of $US50,000. The bidding ends on August 14 — you’ve got 14 days left, people!

The money will go to the Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation, an organisation that exposes disadvantaged urban kids to the arts.

Tech stars offering coffee dates for donations has become something of a trend: Earlier this year, someone paid $US330,000 to have lunch with Apple CEO Tim Cook, and last year, Warren Buffett reeled in $US156,000. Snapchat cofounder Bobby Murphy is currently accepting bids for a lunch valued at $US7,500.

