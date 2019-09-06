Coffee brands Vittoria and Lavazza headed for court battle over rights to trademark the Italian word for gold

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

It’s not how the miners of Ballarat and Bathurst would have imagined it, but the Australian tradition of jostling over gold has been revived.

Household coffee names Vittoria and Lavazza will clash in the Federal Court later this month amid a battle over the trademark for the Italian word for “gold”.

It’s the latest chapter in a bitter coffee industry dispute that started at the turn of the century when Cantarella, the vendor for Vittoria, trademarked the term “oro” and most recently required the High Court to ascertain in 2014 that Vittoria was the rightful legal owner.

Cantarella says Lavazza has been acting with “reckless indifference” in unlawfully selling coffee beans with “oro” packaging since at least 2016.

Italy-founded Lavazza, which recorded company-wide revenue of 1.87 billion euros ($3.03 billion) in 2018, has continued selling the products even after being warned of the alleged trademark breach, according to Cantarella.

Cantarella’s monopoly of the term “oro”, as well as “cinque stelle” (five stars), was challenged by Modena, the Australian distributor of Molinari, in 2013.

Despite judges initially taking the trademark away from Cantarella, a High Court panel including Justice Kenneth Hayne, who chaired last year’s banking royal commission, said that “oro” and “cinque stelle” were in fact capable of distinguishing Vittoria coffee from other brands.

In documents filed with the Federal Court, Sydney-based Cantarella is suing for damages because Lavazza allegedly has been using the word “oro” on the front and back of five varieties of its Arabica bean packets.

Cantarella says the products are for sale on Lavazza’s website, plus the online stores of Coles and Woolworths.

Cantarella contacted Lavazza in June warning them to cease selling their “oro” products, but Lavazza, which operates its Australian business out of Melbourne, has allegedly since “refused or alternatively neglected” to do so.

Lavazza “oro” coffee was still for sale on its website on Friday.

Lawyers arguing against Cantarella’s claim over the Italian terms have previously said that allowing Cantarella’s trademark was akin to a Chinese grocery wholesaler monopolising the Cantonese word for “cabbage”.

“Within the trade, the term is obviously frequently used as descriptive and you cannot have a monopoly,” said Ian Jackman, SC, in 2014.

Cantarella rebutted that “oro” and “cinque stelle” have been associated with Vittoria coffee since at least 1996 and bring brand-specific connotations in an English speaking country like Australia.

Cantarella says Lavazza’s profits from its “oro” coffee have caused it to lose sales of its own products, and that the trademark’s reputation has been damaged by the unauthorised use.

The case will be heard in the NSW Federal Court on September 23.

Cantarella and Lavazza have been contacted for comment.

