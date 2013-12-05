Coffee Bean Apologizes For Insensitive Paul Walker Tip Jars After Jason Biggs Called Them Out On Twitter

If you’ve ever read “American Pie” star Jason Biggs’ Twitter feed, you know he’s not afraid of a little crass humour.

But even he thought a Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf café in Los Angeles crossed the line by displaying two tip jars on the check out counter labelled “Fast and Furious” and “Varsity Blues” — two of his late friend Paul Walker’s most popular movies.

Biggs, who co-starred with Walker in “Eight Below,” called out the coffee chain by tweeting:

Umm, am I crazy, or does this seem exploitive and in poor taste? @CoffeeBeanLA pic.twitter.com/VJYv71VoDo

— Jason Biggs (@JasonBiggs) December 3, 2013

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf has since responded with a statement:

“This is completely inconsistent with our brand values and the jars have since been removed. Our thoughts and condolences remain with the many friends and family of Paul Walker during this difficult time. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf would like to thank Jason Biggs for bringing this matter to our attention.”

Handling Walker’s death with a bit more compassion is Universal, as the studio announced that it will donate a percentage of the proceeds from the upcoming “Fast & Furious 6” DVD, Blu-Ray and digital releases to Walker’s charity, Reach Out Worldwide.

