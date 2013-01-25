Coen Brothers Release Trailer For Their New Film 'Inside Llewyn Davis'

The Coen Brothers’ new film “Inside Llewyn Davis” has yet to get U.S. distribution or a 2013 release date, but the movie is already getting tons of buzz.



In the trailer, which arrived via an invitation to the film’s debut screening next month on the Sony lot, actor Oscar Isaac plays a fictional folk singer looking for a break in the 1960s Greenwich Village folk scene.

The cast features Carey Mulligan, John Goodman, Garrett Hedlund and even Justin Timberlake.

Watch the trailer below:

