Cody Willard Plays Ping-Pong

Cody Willard, the professor of Revolutionomics at Seton Hall, who also moonlights as a TV host on Fox Biz was the subject of a NYT Style piece: “A Night Out With Cody Willard.”



He’s a young, fun guy, so what does he do with his time off? He plays ping-pong with his bro James Altucher!

After another round, it was time to play table tennis, but the doors were locked at the dive bar where the three normally play. Mr. Willard and Mr. Altucher punched at their BlackBerrys and found a more upscale lounge, Slate, down the street.

“We are starting for real — I’m serving,” Mr. Willard warned Mr. Altucher, paddle in hand. After one particularly spectacular dive for the ball, Mr. Willard declared, “For the record, I will sacrifice my body.”

With his long hair and indie music credentials (he belongs to a pop-folk-grunge band called the Muddy Souls), Mr. Willard says that he “fit into the corporate structure pretty badly” at Fox Business News.

We actually had no idea he was in a band, but it looks like he combined his love of business with music, since their MySpace page has the lyrics to a song called You Can Ask Bernie Madoff:

They’ll be preemptive so be pre-preemptive

and strike with common sense for instance

freedom of thought is the only chance

fools can’t control the force, Jedi’s don’t dance

Speculate on armaggedon/ I’ma pull out my weapons

a big book full of crooks and a history lesson

on a rain slick precipice overlooking a deficit

to fall for the traps is effortless

Not paranoid ’bout paranoia off the cuff

paranoid ’bout not being paranoid enough

I ain’t drinking they stuff

times is rough time to call their bluff and take back

Government gets bigger than Shaq at the playoffs

poor guy gets laid off/ rich guy gets ripped off

I ain’t lying and you can ask Bernie Madoff

— Muddy Souls featuring Mo’ Money

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.