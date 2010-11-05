Cody Willard Is Re-Opening His Hedge Fund

Courtney Comstock
cody willard

What’s Cody Willard been up to these days?

His MarketWatch blog has been updated with all of the exciting details, the most important we’ll highlight here:

I’m also going to start managing some money again for some very wealthy friends.

Yep – Willard is re-opening the hedge fund he “ran successfully for five years” before quitting to take a TV job hosting Fox Business’s Happy Hour.

Why? Income reasons, from what we can tell.

The fact is that my income dropped tremendously when I closed the hedge fund I’d been successfully running for five years to take the TV job.

