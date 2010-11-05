Cody Willard Is Re-Opening His Hedge Fund

What’s Cody Willard been up to these days?



His MarketWatch blog has been updated with all of the exciting details, the most important we’ll highlight here:

I’m also going to start managing some money again for some very wealthy friends.

Yep – Willard is re-opening the hedge fund he “ran successfully for five years” before quitting to take a TV job hosting Fox Business’s Happy Hour.

Why? Income reasons, from what we can tell.

The fact is that my income dropped tremendously when I closed the hedge fund I’d been successfully running for five years to take the TV job.

