Cody Simpson showers Miley Cyrus with compliments and gushes about their romance in his new song

Kevin Mazur/Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have been friends for years.

Cody Simpson released a new song called “Golden Thing” on Friday, which reveals details about his romance with girlfriend Miley Cyrus.

When Cyrus was hospitalized last week, she shared videos of Simpson visiting her and singing “the sweeeeeetest song he just wrote for me.” She also revealed she was “currently pressuring him to DROP IT next week.”



The cover art for “Golden Thing” appears to feature Cyrus’ neck and chest. The 22-year-old Australian musician sings about his girlfriend being a “Cali queen” and having a “Diamond throne / All on her own.”

@mileycyrus/Instagram Cyrus shared a link to the song on her Instagram story.

“I sing softly to her / In the last daylight,” he sings in the bridge. “And if we could be heard / For whatever it’s worth / The rulers in the sky / They’d cry.”

The chorus includes the refrain, “It’s a golden thing she’s got.” In the last chorus, he replaces “she’s” with “we’ve,” celebrating their relationship.

In an interview with People last week, Simpson said the two are “very, very happy” together – and insisted that, while it may seem like “a really crazy sudden thing” to onlookers, their longtime friendship developed “naturally into something more.”



“She’s very passionate about what she does, and I’m very similar in that sense. That’s why we get along so well,” he said. “We just have a ball, yeah, and that’s the most important part of a relationship, you know?”

Simpson also teased the release of “Golden Thing,” confirming that he wrote the song for Cyrus “while she was sick.”

“I wrote her a song this week that she’s pretty much forcing me to put out,” he told People. “She was like, ‘If you don’t put this s— out, I’m putting it out on your behalf for you. I’m getting your Spotify login and doing this s— myself.'”

Listen to “Golden Thing” on Spotify here.

