'Scranton Hot?' "The Office" Hires Model-Actress Cody Horn

Life after Michael is starting to come together.
“The Office” just inked a deal with Cody Horn, a model-turned-actress who appeared on “Rescue Me” and in the movie “Twelve.”
A catwalk queen at Dunder Mifflin? That seems way beyond what a casting directive apparently ordered: a girl who was “Scranton hot.”
But then again: if Horn wears her hair like she did in the movie “Flipped,” she might fit in just fine.
Video below.
