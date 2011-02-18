'Scranton Hot?' "The Office" Hires Model-Actress Cody Horn

Life after Michael is starting to come together.



“The Office” just inked a deal with Cody Horn, a model-turned-actress who appeared on “Rescue Me” and in the movie “Twelve.”

A catwalk queen at Dunder Mifflin? That seems way beyond what a casting directive apparently ordered: a girl who was “Scranton hot.”

But then again: if Horn wears her hair like she did in the movie “Flipped,” she might fit in just fine.

Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

