18-Year-Old Charged With Murder After Tweeting About Speeding And Then Allegedly Crashing Into A Cyclist

Mugshot Cody Hall

An 18-year-old who allegedly killed a woman in California when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into her bike is being charged with second-degree murder partly based on tweets he sent talking about his speeding habits,

the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cody Hall’s Twitter account is now private, but Pleasanton Patch has a screenshot of some of the offending tweets.

It appears that in April, Hall tweeted “Someone come on a death ride with me !!!” and hours before the crash, he retweeted this message: “Drive fast live young.”

Hall has also reportedly bragged about reaching speeds of 140 miles per hour.

Once police saw the tweets and took a look at Hall’s driving record, they decided to upgrade the case from vehicular manslaughter to murder, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Police say that in June, Hall was driving 83 mph in a 40-mph zone when he lost control of his car and struck 58-year-old Diana Hersevoort and her husband, who were on bikes. Diana died and her husband was injured.

Hall has also been charged with reckless driving.

