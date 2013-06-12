If You Want Your 4-Year-Old To Be The Next IPO Billionaire, Get Him This Book

Got a budding developer at home?



Want to get him or her on a career track that will almost certainly keep them employed for a while? Maybe even make them wealthy?

Maybe your little rascal should read “My First Website,” a children’s ebook aimed at getting kids interested in web development.

You can pick it up here or click below to check out the first four pages.

