Sony Is Not Alone: Yet Another Game Developer Gets Hacked

Codemasters is a game developing company that’s been in operation since 1986, and the company recently confirmed that it was hacked on Friday, June 3.According to an email sent to its customers, a hacker was able to gain access to a laundry list of information:



members’ names

addresses

usernames

email addresses

telephone numbers

order history

dates of birth

encrypted passwords

any biographies entered by users

details of last site activity

IP addresses

Despite the extensive compromised data, Codemasters assures its customers that no payment information or credit card numbers were accessed, as it uses a third party to handle transactions.

Are we seeing a new trend in hacking game companies? First it was Sony. Now this.

