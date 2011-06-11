Sony Is Not Alone: Yet Another Game Developer Gets Hacked

Photo: Dylan Love/Business Insider
Codemasters is a game developing company that’s been in operation since 1986, and the company recently confirmed that it was hacked on Friday, June 3.According to an email sent to its customers, a hacker was able to gain access to a laundry list of information:
- members’ names
- addresses
- usernames
- email addresses
- telephone numbers
- order history
- dates of birth
- encrypted passwords
- any biographies entered by users
- details of last site activity
- IP addresses
Despite the extensive compromised data, Codemasters assures its customers that no payment information or credit card numbers were accessed, as it uses a third party to handle transactions.
Are we seeing a new trend in hacking game companies? First it was Sony. Now this.
