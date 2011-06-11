Sony Is Not Alone: Yet Another Game Developer Gets Hacked

Dylan Love
Codemasters is a game developing company that’s been in operation since 1986, and the company recently confirmed that it was hacked on Friday, June 3.According to an email sent to its customers, a hacker was able to gain access to a laundry list of information:

  • members’ names
  • addresses
  • usernames
  • email addresses
  • telephone numbers
  • order history
  • dates of birth
  • encrypted passwords
  • any biographies entered by users
  • details of last site activity
  • IP addresses

Despite the extensive compromised data, Codemasters assures its customers that no payment information or credit card numbers were accessed, as it uses a third party to handle transactions.

Are we seeing a new trend in hacking game companies? First it was Sony. Now this.

