Codecademy Is Raising A ~ $2 Million Round Led By Union Square Ventures

Alyson Shontell
Codecademy launched in August, and it wants to teach the world JavaScript.

Sources tell us the startup is working on an estimated $2-3 million round at a ~ $10 million valuation.

We hear the founders, Zach Sims and Ryan Bubinski, have chosen  Union Square Ventures to lead the round.* Menlo Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, and Spark Capital all offered term sheets.

The founders have been spending a lot of time in New York, likely getting the round finalised. We ran into them last night at YCNYC.

Sims and Bubinski have a story investors love too. The pair met at Columbia; Bubinski recently graduated and Sims took a leave of absence to participate in the three month startup accelerator, Y Combinator.

Sims is no more than 22, but he has worked at a slew of great tech companies, including Drop.io, GroupMe, and AOL Ventures.

Codecademy teaches JavaScript in eight courses. Within its first week, Codecademy had 200,000 users and 2 million lessons were completed.

*We originally reported that Union Square Ventures was likely to lead the round. Since then, more sources have confirmed that USV is definitely leading it.

