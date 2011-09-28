Codecademy Is Raising A ~ $2 Million Round Led By Union Square Ventures

Codecademy launched in August, and it wants to teach the world JavaScript.



Sources tell us the startup is working on an estimated $2-3 million round at a ~ $10 million valuation.

We hear the founders, Zach Sims and Ryan Bubinski, have chosen Union Square Ventures to lead the round.* Menlo Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, and Spark Capital all offered term sheets.

The founders have been spending a lot of time in New York, likely getting the round finalised. We ran into them last night at YCNYC.

Sims and Bubinski have a story investors love too. The pair met at Columbia; Bubinski recently graduated and Sims took a leave of absence to participate in the three month startup accelerator, Y Combinator.

Sims is no more than 22, but he has worked at a slew of great tech companies, including Drop.io, GroupMe, and AOL Ventures.

Codecademy teaches JavaScript in eight courses. Within its first week, Codecademy had 200,000 users and 2 million lessons were completed.

*We originally reported that Union Square Ventures was likely to lead the round. Since then, more sources have confirmed that USV is definitely leading it.

