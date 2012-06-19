Codecademy Just Raised $10 Million From Index Ventures, Kleiner Perkins And Richard Branson

Photo: Codecademy

Codecademy has raised $10 million in a second round of financing from Index Ventures and Kleiner Perkins. Union Square Ventures also invested alongside Yuri Milner and Richard Branson.The round comes less than one year after Codecademy raised its initial $2.5 million led by Union Square Ventures.



Codecademy is a free web service that teaches people how to code with interactive tools. It awards badges for completing lessons and allows users to code with friends.

The funding comes after its successful launch of Code Year in January, a year-long program where people must commit to one coding lesson per week for one year.

A few weeks after the launch, Neil Rimer and Saul Klein of Index Ventures took notice; around the same time talks with Mary Meeker and Mike Abbott of Kleiner Perkins also began.

About 50% of Codeacademy users live outside of the US. Cofounders Zach Sims and Ryan Bubinski plan to use the funds to scale the company and grow their team of 9.

