Code your way to a higher paycheck today with these 8 coding courses [94% off]

If you want to be a competitive job applicant, or increase your salary in the tech industry, check out this “Complete 2015 Learn to Code Bundle.”

This 8-course bundle will teach you the everything from web development, to Python, to Ruby on Rails.

Best of all: you will save nearly $US1,000 if you get this incredible deal today. This week it’s

only $US59.

Check out the bundle here, and read about the 7 individual courses below.

This course will teach you to program from scratch in just six weeks.

Over 236 lectures will teach you how to build responsive websites with advanced techniques such as iQuery PHP, MySQL, and Twitter Bootstrap.

You’ll learn how to add dynamic content like APIs to your WordPress blogs and eCommerce sites; learn HTML, CSS, Javascript, PHP, and more; and learn to develop a website or engaging mobile app for your business.

$US199 value

This course will teach you to make your own penetration testing GUI tools.

In over 100 lectures, you will master the basics of data types, basic operation, conditional programming, loops, and object-oriented concepts. You’ll learn how to integrate databases, code graphical user interfaces, understand network socket programming basics, decipher and understand Python scripts, and use scripts to build penetration testing tools.

$US199 value

This course will teach you to build and deploy Node, MongoDB and Expressjs applications.

In over 47 lectures, you will explore JavaScript concepts, learn enough Nodejs, MongoDB and Expressjs to deploy apps to the cloud, and build Node.js apps from scratch.

$US197 value

You’ll begin to build and manage your own dynamic webpages with this course.

In over 77 lectures, you will study theory alongside practical application, gain a thorough understanding of HTML & CSS, code a handful of useful examples, and understand parent/child structure, CSS foundations, ID selectors & styling.

$US149 value

This course will teach you to rapidly implement your ideas on the web with no coding experience.

In over 43 lectures, you will build a complete web app, use Ruby 2 and Rails 4 to rapidly prototype your ideas, learn the basics of front-end web design with Bootstrap 3, work with APIs by using Stripe to implement payments, and implement features such as login, data validations, image uploads and more.

$US99 value

Explore the basics of PHP and build your first app with this course.

In over 57 lectures, you will understand the fundamentals of the Python language, learn how to use PHP syntax and functions, get the basics of class creation, study MySQL commands, build a PHP application, and create a database driven project.

$US79 value

With this course, you will learn to deploy Ruby on Rails apps to Heroku like a pro.

In over 30 lectures and 8.5 hours of content, you will explore the challenges of deploying your app, optimise your code to get the most out of Heroku and reduce costs, expand features and functionalities with the help of ruby gems and Heroku third-party add-ons, and more.

$US75 value

Learn to create interactive prototypes and designs with Quartz Composer.

In over 31 lectures, you will create fast, reactive prototypes to better present your app or website, gain skills to optimise your presenting style, understand how to use Quartz Composer to create animations, and speed up the design process.

$US39 value

