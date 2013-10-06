Inside The Office Where Vogue, Mashable, Daily Beast, And The Verge Were Designed

Since 2001,

Code and Theoryhas developed into one of the premier design agencies in the world. And for the past few years they have been doing it in an incredible office space that was the original home to Andy Warhol’s Interview magazine.

The agency worked with Tina Brown to bring The Daily Beast to life. When Vogue wanted to create its online presence the final deal was hammered out directly between Code and Theory co-founder Brandon Ralph and iconic Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.

And they don’t just do news websites. Code and Theory developed the first flashplayer site for Sony Classical back in 2003. Dr Pepper and all of its brands are one of their many advertising clients.

The company has built up an impressive reputation for bringing innovative design and unique looks to brands and companies and work extremely close with clients. When designing a news site they often embed in the newsroom first and then build the site design using real site content, no “Lorem ipsum dolor” here.

We spoke with the founders recently about building the company and we had to check out their incredible digs while we were there.

