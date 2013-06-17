Meet The Geniuses Who Made Vogue, Mashable And The Verge Look As Good As They Do

Brandon Ralph and Dan Gardner met when they were just kids. Then they ended up working together as designers at DraftFCB. Later, in 2001, they launched Code and Theory, a full-service design and advertising firm.



Since then they’ve worked with clients ranging from Lenny Kravitz to Dr. Pepper to The Daily Beast. And despite the adage against starting businesses with friends, Gardner attributes a big part of their success to just that.

In 12 years, the two have built a company with more than 160 employees across the U.S., Europe, and Asia and have designed websites including The Verge, Mashable, and Vogue.

Watch below to learn some of their tips for company builders looking to get to the next level and keep their thinking fresh and exciting:

Produced by Daniel Goodman and Kamelia Angelova

