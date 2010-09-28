Check Out CODA, The Electric Car That Will Take Over California In 2011

Photo: Coda Automobile

Here is the newest hybrid car coming to the mass market in December.The producer — CODA Automobile – is a California-based company that uses Chinese batteries and sophisticated American electronics to assemble this 4-door, 5-passenger sedan on American soil — in Oakland.



With its drive range of 120 miles per charge, the CODA will give the other upcoming hybrids – the Chevy Volt and Nissan Leaf, a run for their money.

The company plans to release about 14,000 in California over the next year at $37,400 a pop.

Would you buy it?

A classic sedan design that runs on a lithium iron phosphate battery. The cars starts just like any other - turn the key. A gear knob for park, neutral, reverse and drive. You have a choice of leather or recyclable fabric material for the seats. A fully charged CODA can travel a minimum range of 90 to 120 miles; and goes 22 miles on a gallon of gasoline. The 4-door, 5-Passenger sedan has about 20 cubic feet of trunk space. Top speed: 80 mph that is electronically limited. The Coda charges for about 6 hours from 220V outlet. Price tag: $37,400. Would you buy it? Now check out CODA's flashy cousin... Tesla Takes Manhattan! >

