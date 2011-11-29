We're Running Out Of Cod

Photo: Max Lindenthaler Shuttestock

Cod has played a central role in the cultural history and economic development of New England fishing communities for more than 400 years.

The bottom-dwelling fish was once so plentiful in colonial America that it drew Europeans, including the early Vikings, across the Atlantic in search of productive fishing grounds. Cape Cod, a landmark for early explorers was also named in the species’ honour.



By the late 1600s, cod was so important to the success of early settlers that it was memorialised by the Massachusetts State House in the form a 4′ 11″ piece of solid pine.

In recent decades, however, the story of the humble cod has shifted to one of destruction.

Modernized technologies and more efficient fishing methods along with increased competition and toothless regulations have guided the cod industry to the brink of collapse.

