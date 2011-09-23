The Amazing Story Of How Coconut Water Took Over The Beverage Industry

Photo: Vita Coco

By now, you’ve probably noticed that Vita Coco, Zico and O.N.E. are on the shelves of grocery and health food stores across the U.S.Coconut water has taken on the status of a “super-hydrating” miracle drink, and the major brands have celebrities like Rihanna and Madonna promoting its products.



But as it increases in popularity, so too does the scrutiny. Is coconut water as nutritious as promoters say it is? Last month, consumers filed a class action lawsuit against Vita Coco and O.N.E. over false advertising claims.

We took a look at the evolution of the coconut water trend.

