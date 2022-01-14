I visited Miami’s oldest neighborhood and discovered a lush, one-of-a-kind oasis unlike the rest of the city

Welcome to Coconut Grove, Miami’s oldest neighborhood known for its leafy streets. A shady park in Coconut Grove. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Sun-Sentinel

South of downtown Miami, Coconut Grove is located on a marina, giving it a different vibe from Miami’s beach neighborhoods. A map of Miami shows Coconut Grove. Google Maps

But new developments in the neighborhood put it at risk of losing its unique feel as new construction replaces older homes and natural spaces, The Sun-Sentinel reports. Construction and new buildings in Coconut Grove. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Sun-Sentinel

I recently made my first visit to Coconut Grove and found a green paradise and an artsy shopping district. The author visits Coconut Grove. Joey Hadden/Insider

But as I walked closer to the water, I found tall buildings housing hotels, banks, and other businesses. A street near the water. Joey Hadden/Insider

Coconut Grove was first established back in 1873 before Miami even existed, The Sun-Sentinel reports. A lush area of Coconut Grove. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Sun-Sentinel

In the 1870s, Bahamians settled here because the tropical landscape felt familiar, and the Florida Homestead Act provided nearly free land, Conde Nast Traveler reports. A shady driveway in Coconut Grove. Joey Hadden/Insider Conde Nast Traveler Sources: Florida Homestead Act

In the 1900s, the new Florida East Coast Railway brought in wealthy white people looking to build winter homes in Coconut Grove, according to the same source. A 20th-century estate in Coconut Grove. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Conde Nast Traveler

Then creatives moved in, from Robert Frost to Tennessee Williams, Conde Nast Traveler reports. Perhaps for the same reason others were drawn to the area — the tropical landscape and affordable living, Boca Raton Magazine reports. The Coconut Grove Historical Museum. Joey Hadden/Insider Joe Donato, a jazz saxophonist who lived near Coconut Grove in 1970, told Boca Raton Magazine he was intrigued by “the way they let things grow … like a jungle.”

The influx of artists moving in made Coconut Grove a “hippy haven” by the 1960s, comparable to NYC’s Greenwich Village and San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury district, The New York Times reported. A mural in Coconut Grove. Joey Hadden/Insider The neighborhood’s theaters and festivals brought audiences to the area, Boca Raton Magazine reports. This put Coconut Grove on the map as a destination for the arts, according to The New York Times

More recently, Coconut Grove is becoming known for its real estate boom as luxury apartments and hotels go up along the bay, The New York Times reported in 2020. Buildings on the bay in Coconut Grove. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: New York Times

The neighborhood is so big, I visited it twice. On the first day, I explored the residential parts of the neighborhood. On the second, I wandered busy streets full of shops, businesses, and hotels. The two sides of Coconut Grove. Joey Hadden/Insider

I found the residential areas to be lush with trees and less walkable. I was often the only pedestrian in sight. A shady street in Coconut Grove. Joey Hadden/Insider

Riding bikes is the best way to see the neighborhood, Conde Nast reports. After seeing people riding down the streets, I agree. People ride bikes through Coconut Grove. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Conde Nast Traveler

While you won’t find stores and restaurants in the residential area of Coconut Grove, it is full of lush parks with walking and biking paths. A trail in a park in Coconut Grove. Joey Hadden/Insider

With 16 parks, Coconut Grove is considered one of the greenest parts of the city, according to The New York Times. Steele Mini Park in Coconut Grove. Joey Hadden/Insider New York Times Source: Park Grove

I thought these peaceful streets were the most beautiful part of Coconut Grove. They made me feel like I wasn’t even in Miami anymore. A hidden driveway in the residential area of Coconut Grove. Joey Hadden/Insider

I stumbled upon The Vizcaya Museum and Garden, an early 20th-century estate-turned National Historic Landmark surrounded by 10 acres of gardens, according to Conde Nast Traveler. The Vizcaya Museum and Garden entrance and Trolley stop. Joey Hadden/Insider It wasn’t open during my visit, but I hope to see the gardens next time I’m in Miami. Source: Conde Nast Traveler

Next, I visited more developed areas and found shopping centers, sidewalk cafes, and many hotels, and I felt like I was in Miami again. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Coconut Grove. Joey Hadden/Insider

Coconut Grove is also known as a shopping hub. Independently owned boutiques line its streets, as does CocoWalk, a mall with brands from GAP to Victoria’s Secret. The CocoWalk mall in Coconut Grove. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Conde Nast Traveler

The shopping district felt like a middle ground between the peaceful, residential area and the booming bay. People wait to cross the street in Coconut Grove. Joey Hadden/Insider

It was walkable, with shops and sidewalk cafes on seemingly every corner. A shady street of sidewalk cafes and shops in Coconut Grove. Joey Hadden/Insider

I can’t help but think that the best part of my trip to Miami was discovering Coconut Grove’s tranquil, oasis-like areas. The author in shady Coconut Grove. Joey Hadden/Insider