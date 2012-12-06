Australian Researchers Just Created A Piña Colada Pineapple

NB: Not the coconut-pineapple.

Photo: Flickr/Alex Proimos

Researchers in Australia have created a new “piña colada” pineapple that tastes like a coconut.The scientists, from a government agency in Queensland, have spent 10 years trying to develop a new variety of sweeter, juicier pineapple but did not actually intend to create the coconut flavour.



“It’s sweet, low acid, very juicy,” said Garth Sanewski, a senior horticulturalist at Queensland’s department of agriculture.

“It has this lovely coconut flavour, which you won’t find in any other pineapple in Australia.”

The new pineapple, called AusFestival, has been dubbed the “piña colada pineapple” and will potentially – as local media noted – preclude people from having to mix fruits in the famous cocktail. It is likely to be commercially available in two years.

“When we are doing the breeding, we are not actually looking for a coconut-flavoured pineapple or any other particular flavour,” Dr Sanewski told ABC.

“We are looking for a nice flavoured pineapple. We are looking for a variety that is sweet, low acid and aromatic.”

Two years ago, scientists in Queensland, which has a warm climate and produces various tropical fruits, developed Australia’s first home-grown pineapple, called the Australian Jubilee. Most Australian pineapples are Hawaiian-bred varieties.

Queensland produces more than 80,000 tons of pineapples a year but the government has been looking to create less costly and tastier varieties to compete with cheaper imports.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.