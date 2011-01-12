BLOOD CHOCOLATE: Cocoa Prices Spike As President's Security Forces Kill 5 People In Ivory Coast

Photo: AP

The Ivory Coast has been hit by another round of political violence, with at least 5 people killed in the latest clashes, according to The Telegraph.The conflict between sitting president, Laurent Gbagbo, and newly elected president Alassane Ouattara persists without any resolution.



Ouattara has recently shown his willingness to work out a deal with Gbagbo. Under the terms of that deal, Ouattara would become president but Gbagbo and his party would form a coalition government with the new president.

The deal received the support of the UN, which backs Ouattara’s election (54% of the vote). Gbagbo has refused, and responded by attacking his opponent’s supporters.

The price of cocoa has spiked on the news. The Ivory Coast produces 46% of the world’s cocoa.

