How Coco Gauff became a bona fide tennis superstar at just 16 years old

- Despite being 16 years old, Cori “Coco” Gauff has become a household name in the tennis world.
- The American wunderkind has set several records as one of the youngest-ever stars to find success on the WTA circuit.
- She’s taken down the likes of Venus Williams and Naomi Osaka and advanced into the later rounds of multiple Grand Slam tournaments.
Coco Gauff is already one of the most accomplished tennis players on the planet, and she’s just 16 years old.
Gauff is currently the youngest star ranked in the world’s top 100 as determined by the World Tennis Association.
She catapulted to superstardom after defeating then-world No. 44 Venus Williams in straight sets at Wimbledon in 2019.
At 15 years and three months old, Gauff was the youngest player to qualify for the tournament’s main draw in the history of the Open Era.
But Gauff was preparing herself for tennis greatness well before her massive upset on the world’s biggest stage.
She has an innate athletic ability, but that’s not exactly a surprise; her dad, Corey, played college basketball at Georgia State, and her mum, Candi, ran track for Florida State.
Her height, long arms, and “weird wingspan” — according to her dad — certainly help as well.
Coco first became inspired to play tennis at four years old when she watched Serena Williams win the 2009 Australian Open.
And in 2012 — just two years after she picked up a racquet for the first time — Gauff won the “Little Mo” eight-and-under nationals slam.
Shortly thereafter, her family moved from Atlanta to Delray Beach, Florida, to improve her access to training and competitive opportunities.
And it paid off; two years later, Gauff became the youngest USTA Clay Court National 12-under winner at 10 years and three months old.
She’d long been voicing her desire to be “the greatest of all time,” but the wunderkind’s early success at the junior elite level gave the ambitious declaration more credence.
Around the same time, Gauff began training with Serena Williams’ longtime coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, who recognised her generational talent as soon as he saw it: “She’s just different. It’s something I have known since I met her.”
“When you meet people who are exceptional, you know it,” Mouratoglou added. “I feel it straight away. Since that day, she’s been surprising me all the time, even though I know she’s so special.”
The young Gauff began competing on the ITF Junior Circuit as soon as she was eligible; she made her junior Grand Slam debut at the 2017 US Open — just four events into her junior career — and made it to the finals.
Once again, she made history, becoming the competition’s youngest-ever girls’ singles finalist at 13 years old.
In June of the following year, she won the junior-level French Open and, one month later, became the world’s top-ranked juniors player and the youngest-ever to earn the No. 1 spot at 14 years and four months month.
Source:Roland-Garros, USTA
She made the jump to the ITF Women’s Circuit in May of 2018 and, a few months later, she qualified for the US Open on a wild card draw.
Source:Tennis World USA, Tennis.com
She began 2019 by making it to the later rounds of a handful of tournaments before making her WTA main draw debut at the Miami Open.
And then, after losing during qualifiers at the French Open, Coco had her Wimbledon breakthrough, beating then-world No. 92 Aliona Bolsova and then-No. 128 Greet Minnen for the main draw.
After her career-defining victory over Venus Williams, Gauff advanced to the fourth round of the tournament thanks to wins against Magdaléna Rybáriková and then-No. 60 Polona Hercog.
Her Cinderella run finally came to an end against Simona Halep, who would go on to win the tournament that year, but Coco still jumped to No. 141 in the WTA rankings after the sensational showing.
Gauff earned a wild card at the US Open later that summer and breezed through her first two rounds before falling in straight sets to world-No. 1 Naomi Osaka.
Osaka encouraged the 15 year old to join her for the post-match on-court interview, which is typically reserved for the winner, and went on to say “I think you guys are amazing, and Coco, I think you’re amazing.”
Gauff — who was 15 at the time — bounced back stunningly, breaking through win her first WTA title at the 2019 Linz Open to become the youngest player since 2004 to win a WTA singles title.
Source:Tennis.com, Forbes
Serena and Venus Williams, by contrast, were both 17 years old when they first broke through for their first WTA singles championship victories.
Source:
Forbes
Coco started 2020 with a bang at the Australian Open, defeating the elder of the Williams sisters in the first round of a Grand Slam.
Then, in the third round, she exacted revenge against then-No. 3 Naomi Osaka in straight sets.
She lost to eventual champion Sofia Kenin in the next round, but her performance was enough to bump her up to No. 51 in the world, her highest WTA ranking at the time.
The rest of 2020 hasn’t been quite as kind to Gauff, who lost in the first round of the US Open and the second round of the French Open.
Still, she made plenty of strides — particularly off the court — in 2020, Gauff began using her platform to raise awareness of police brutality, and racial inequities in America after the death of George Floyd rocked the nation.
16-year-old tennis star Coco Gauff delivers a powerful message on police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death
And, at just 16 years old, she made an impassioned speech at her local Black Lives Matter peaceful protest in Florida: “I think it’s sad that I’m here protesting the same thing that [my grandmother] did 50-plus years ago.”
Coco Gauff delivered an impassioned speech at her local Black Lives Matter peaceful protest: ‘If you are choosing silence, you are choosing the side of the oppressor’
And that’s reflected in her bank account as well; she signed a multi-year deal with New Balance — who outbid Nike for the then-14-year-old’s services — back in 2018.
Likewise, Coco has long-term deals with Head racquets and Barilla.
According to Forbes, she was slated to make more than $US1 million in endorsement money alone in 2019 in addition to the $US900,000+ she’s earned in prize money over her career.
