15-year-old tennis sensation Cori 'Coco' Gauff reaches her first ever WTA final, says 'it's crazy'

Gauff is the 15-year-old American who has taken the tennis world by storm this year.

Gauff attracted worldwide fame for the way she played at the Wimbledon Championships in England.

She is now one win away from her first ever WTA title.

Cori “Coco” Gauff has advanced to her first ever WTA final.

The 15-year-old American took the tennis world by storm after beating Venus Williams in the first round of the Wimbledon Championships in the summer. Reports followed that she’d be a millionaire before the end of the year. She then took part in a blockbuster US Open match against Naomi Osaka, losing 6-3, 6-0 in New York.

But the teenager’s extraordinary year is far from over, as her 6-4, 6-4 victory over Andrea Petkovic in the Upper Austria Ladies Linz semifinal on Saturday means she will now make her debut in a tour final.

Gauff will do so aged 15 years and 213 days, which means she is the youngest woman to reach a WTA final for 15 years, according to Tennis.com.

Tennis.com adds that Gauff will rise from her current WTA ranking of 110 to 80 or 81 for her appearance in the final, but could climb as high as 71 if she wins the competition.

“It’s crazy,” Gauff said on the Eurosport broadcast after Saturday’s win

Gauff plays the Latvian tennis player Jelena Ostapenko on Sunday.

