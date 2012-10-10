Oakland A's Outfielder Coco Crisp Robbed Prince Fielder Of A Home Run Last Night

The Oakland Athletics had their backs against the wall, trailing the Detroit Tigers 2-0 in the American League Division Series heading into last night’s game.



Facing elimination, the A’s got dominant pitching from Brett Anderson and some stellar defence behind him, and won 2-0 to force Game 4.

In the second inning, with the A’s already leading 1-0, Prince Fielder got hold of a hanging breaking ball over the heart of the plate that seemed destined to fall over the right-centre field fence. But Coco Crisp sprinted to his left and leaped at the face of the wall to steal the run away.

Here’s Crisp’s tremendous catch:

Your browser does not support iframes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.