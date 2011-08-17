Coco Chanel Was A Nazi Spy, New Book Claims

Coco Chanel and Vera Bate Lombardi, 1925

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

In his new book Sleeping with the Enemy: Coco Chanel’s Secret War, author Hal Vaughan claims that Coco Chanel was a Nazi spy, reports The Telegraph.The book describes in detail how she became a Nazi operative, her missions, and how she managed to escape arrest after the war.



It also discusses her relationship with Baron Hans Gunther von Dincklage — a spy so successful that he operated rings in France and the Mediterranean reporting directly to Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels.

A book by Lisa Chaney, Coco Chanel: An Intimate Life, also due out later this year, supports Vaughan’s claims about von Dincklage, the Daily Mail reported earlier this month.

The question remains as to why Chanel would want to spy for the Germans? According to Vaughan, Chanel was “fiercely” anti-Semitic.

